Friday, December 10, 2021
Farmers prepare to head home, Gurgaon namaz row continues: Delhi in photos

Three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws and days after Parliament officially annulled them, protesting farmers brought the curtains down on their year-long agitation at Singhu on Thursday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 10, 2021 8:49:49 pm
Farmers dismantle structures built over the months at the Singhu border protest site on Friday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
Three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws and days after Parliament officially annulled them, protesting farmers brought the curtains down on their year-long agitation at Singhu on Thursday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) (L-R) Saranjeet Kaur from Karnal and Gursharan Kaur from Mukhtasar Sahab, who met 10 months ago during the protest at Singhu, part ways with a promise to keep in touch on Friday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Locals and right-wing groups occupied the site outside Sector 37 police station in Gurgaon, where namaz was offered earlier, and parked trucks and vehicles on Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) They have claimed they have gathered there to mourn the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel who were killed in a helicopter crash. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The Guru Granth Sahib, which has been brought by a Sikh delegation from Kabul in Afghanistan, is received at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

