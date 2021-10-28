Farmers’ group alleges lathi charge at Singhu

A group of farmers from the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti heading towards Singhu border to protest against the killing of Lakhbir Singh alleged they were manhandled and lathi-charged by the Delhi Police. The protesters tried to remove barricades Wednesday evening, but were removed from the area.

The protesters said they came from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to give “ardas” to Lakhbir, who was allegedly killed by Nihang Sikhs, and that they wanted to protest against farmers at the Singhu border.

Protesters alleged eight to ten persons sustained injuries. The Delhi police said they only used “mild force” to remove protesters and maintain peace. “They wanted to protest against people already sitting there. This could lead to tension,” said an officer. ENS