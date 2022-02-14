Delhi: Farmers gone, barricades at Kalindi Kunj flyover remain

Close to two months after farmers protesting against the three farm laws left the capital, the barricades installed on the Kalindi Kunj flyover to stop protesters from entering are yet to be removed — resulting in heavy traffic snarls and bottlenecks.

Commuters, especially those coming from Noida and Greater Noida and going towards Shaheen Bagh, Badarpur and other parts of Delhi, complained of being stuck in traffic for hours every day. “The barricades were installed when the farmers’ protest began in Delhi in 2020. But now the protest is over, farmers have left, and the central government also scrapped the farm bill. Then why is Delhi Police not removing these barricades? Vehicle movement is smooth until Rela Pul near Kalindi Kunj, where a traffic snarl ensues due to the barricades,” said Dinesha Kaushik, a commuter who travels every day from Pari Chowk, Noida, to Badarpur.

The new flyover that crosses the Yamuna river was constructed to ease the commute between Delhi and Noida. When The Indian Express visited the six-lane stretch, it found that three lanes are barricaded with police jersey barriers and plastic dividers. As a result, vehicles coming from Noida get stuck at the Rela Pul bottleneck on the other side of the road.

When asked why these barricades are yet to be removed yet, a senior police officer from the Southeast district said, “We have not removed the barricades because of security reasons. The stretch falls on the interstate border and the Uttar Pradesh elections are underway. Also, these barricades are to stop criminals from UP and other neighbouring areas from entering the city and, similarly, to stop them from escaping Delhi.”

The officer added, “We know commuters are facing problems, but this arrangement is for security reasons and to stop criminal activity. The barricades are installed in a zig-zag manner, and it will be eased in future for smooth traffic movement.”

Vinod Sharma, another commuter, said, “Why was this stretch built by spending crores of public money if it was to be kept closed?… I travel daily on this stretch, I see no police personnel checking vehicles. The road should be opened completely for commuters.”

During the farmers’ agitation, the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders were also closed and barricaded with multi-layer concrete dividers and police barricades. They were opened for traffic movement once farmers left.