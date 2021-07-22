scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Farmer protest LIVE updates: Farmers to march to Delhi to hold protest at Jantar Mantar

Farmer protest LIVE updates: This is the first time since the tractor rally on January 26, when violence broke out in the National Capital, that authorities have permitted the farmers to hold protests.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2021 9:06:42 am
FarmersProtesting farmers at the Singhu border. (AP Photo/File)

Farmer protest LIVE updates: Farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders since last November, have been granted permission to hold staggered protests at Jantar Mantar starting today. The agitating farmers, led by the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), plan to protest against the government and hold ‘Kisan Sansads’ on each working day of the Parliament until the monsoon session ends.

A group of 200 farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from their Singhu border demonstration site in buses with a police escort and hold protest there from 11 am to 5 pm.

This is the first time since the tractor rally on January 26, when violence broke out in the National Capital, that authorities have permitted the farmers to hold protests. Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers both at Jantar Mantar and at Singhu border today.

Farmers to march to Delhi to hold protest at Jantar Mantar today. Follow this space for the latest updates on the Delhi farmers protests. 

08:59 (IST)22 Jul 2021
Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar in view of farmer protest

Security at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi has been tightened in view of a protest by farmers against the Centre's agri laws on Thursday amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, officials said.

Adequate security arrangements have been made and police and paramilitary personnel deployed, they said. Jantar Mantar is a few metres away from the Parliament House where the Monsoon session is underway. A group of 200 farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from their Singhu border demonstration site in buses with a police escort and hold protest there from 11 am to 5 pm.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which has been spearheading the protest against the three farm laws, has been asked to give an undertaking that all COVID-19 norms would be followed and the stir would be peaceful. (PTI)

Farm laws Farmers hold protest against the three farm laws (Express file photo by Gurmeet SIngh)

In a letter to the Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Delhi Police, Additional CEO of DDMA Rajesh Goyal said the Lieutenant Governor had given his approval for a “staggered protest at Jantar Mantar by maximum 200 protesting farmers/members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) every day from July 22 to August 9, between 11 am and 5 pm”. The protests will not be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Police sought a clarification from the L-G as restrictions on gatherings are still prohibited in the city as part of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The letter states that protesting farmers will use “designated buses and six members of one separate group by a designated SUV on a given route under a police escort, subject to strict observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour”.

