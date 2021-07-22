Farmer protest LIVE updates: Farmers to march to Delhi to hold protest at Jantar Mantar

Protesting farmers at the Singhu border. (AP Photo/File)

Farmer protest LIVE updates: Farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders since last November, have been granted permission to hold staggered protests at Jantar Mantar starting today. The agitating farmers, led by the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), plan to protest against the government and hold ‘Kisan Sansads’ on each working day of the Parliament until the monsoon session ends.

A group of 200 farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from their Singhu border demonstration site in buses with a police escort and hold protest there from 11 am to 5 pm.

This is the first time since the tractor rally on January 26, when violence broke out in the National Capital, that authorities have permitted the farmers to hold protests. Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers both at Jantar Mantar and at Singhu border today.