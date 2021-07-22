Farmer protest LIVE updates: Farmers to march to Delhi to hold protest at Jantar Mantar

Farmer protest LIVE updates: Farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders since last November, have been granted permission to hold staggered protests at Jantar Mantar starting today. The agitating farmers, led by the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), plan to protest against the government and hold ‘Kisan Sansads’ on each working day of the Parliament until the monsoon session ends.
A group of 200 farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from their Singhu border demonstration site in buses with a police escort and hold protest there from 11 am to 5 pm.
This is the first time since the tractor rally on January 26, when violence broke out in the National Capital, that authorities have permitted the farmers to hold protests. Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers both at Jantar Mantar and at Singhu border today.
Security at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi has been tightened in view of a protest by farmers against the Centre's agri laws on Thursday amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, officials said.
Adequate security arrangements have been made and police and paramilitary personnel deployed, they said. Jantar Mantar is a few metres away from the Parliament House where the Monsoon session is underway. A group of 200 farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from their Singhu border demonstration site in buses with a police escort and hold protest there from 11 am to 5 pm.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which has been spearheading the protest against the three farm laws, has been asked to give an undertaking that all COVID-19 norms would be followed and the stir would be peaceful. (PTI)