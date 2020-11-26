Ahead of farmers’ march, police step up patrol at borders

Police deployed at Noida-Delhi border.

As thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab gear up for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on November 26-27 to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws, Delhi Police said they have denied all requests from farmers’ organisations for the same and stepped up deployment at borders. The Delhi Metro also said no train will cross borders to enter Noida, Gurgaon or other NCR towns till 2 pm on Thursday. Trains from NCR towns will also not enter Delhi during that time and run along stretches within borders of those towns.

“Due to kisan rally call for Delhi, on the request of Delhi Police and to avoid overcrowding in view of ongoing Covid pandemic, services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2 pm through loops. After 2 pm, services will run on all lines from end to end,” DMRC said in a statement. It also said exit gates of 12 stations around New Delhi district may be shut at short notice on communucation from police.

Delhi Police PRO Dr Eish Singhal said police have appealed to the organisations on social media to postpone the protest as it isn’t allowed under the DDMA’s guidelines restricting public gatherings in the city due to the pandemic. He said, “We can’t allow this march due to Covid-19. Protesters and policemen deployed on the road are both at risk. However, we are anticipating protesters at the borders and will conduct intensive checking.”

Members from 500 organisations will march to the capital through five highways. Several farmers have already reached Haryana borders and will begin their march Wednesday morning. Police said they have deployed personnel at main entry points at the borders and pickets, and will conduct strict checking for the next two days before allowing other people to enter.

A senior officer said, “We have also called paramilitary forces and outside companies to help prevent entry of farmers.”

In East Delhi, local police and paramilitary forces will guard major roads and other small borders. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “There’s heavy deployment at Ghazipur border, DND and Chilla. We haven’t sealed the borders and are allowing other people to go. Depending on the situation, we will create traffic diversions for the public.”

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said they have been provided with eight companies of paramilitary forces to assist local police at the borders. DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, “Local police have been instructed to guard the Singhu border. Tomorrow, six companies of paramilitary forces will join them.”

Gurgaon Police has also identified seven points at the district’s borders, where supervisory officers and duty in charges have been posted.

