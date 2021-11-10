Upset over farm laws impasse, farmer allegedly kills himself at Singhu border

The body of a 45-year-old farmer was found hanging from a tree near a mall at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border on Wednesday morning. The police said preliminary reports suggest the farmer allegedly died by suicide, adding that inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC have been initiated.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gurpreet Singh from village Roorkee, Amloh tehsil in Fatehgarh Sahib district. He was associated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Sidhupur.

Virender Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Law and Order, Sonipat, said, “As per preliminary information, it appears to be a case of suicide. A probe has been initiated.”

Gurjinder Singh, district convener, Fathehgarh Sahib, BKU Ekta Sidhupur, said he received information of the incident around 6 am, and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

“He had returned to the Singhu border site after visiting his village on Monday. In his conversation with farmers over the past two days, he had mentioned being upset over the impasse on the farm laws, and that despite farmers protesting for over a year, the government had not been listening to their demands,” Singh said.

Singh said the victim did not leave behind any note. “His left hand has one word ‘zimmedar’ written on it.”

The police said the victim is survived by his wife and a 20-year-old son, who is on his way to Sonipat from Punjab.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, BKU Ekta Sidhupur, Punjab state president, said the victim had been associated with their union since the agitation began. “He was regular at volunteering at morcha meetings and was part of protests in the village. He had been camping at the Singhu border since last year. He owned a small amount of land, and to make ends meet, he used to drive a school van before Covid-19 hit. This is a very unfortunate incident. The government should repeal the black laws immediately.”