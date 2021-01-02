At protest for 20 days, 64-year-old farmer found dead inside his trolley

A 64-year-old farmer died inside his trolley at Tikri border, where farmers are protesting, on Thursday night. The man, Raj Kumar, hailed from Haryana’s Bhana village.

Police in Bahadurgarh said Kumar was found unconscious inside his trolley. He was rushed to a nearby district hospital and later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, where he was declared dead.

His family has been informed and his body is at the mortuary, officials said.

A senior police officer said, “We will conduct inquest proceedings in the matter. According to his friends, Kumar was sleeping alone in his trolley. He suffered a brain haemorrhage and he also had a cold. We are waiting for the doctor’s final reports.”

Kumar had been protesting at the Tikri border for more than 20 days. He came with five other farmers from his village, with police saying all of them are taking the body back to his home.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee claims more than 42 farmers have died in the last 37 days of the protest — some of natural causes and others in accidents en route.