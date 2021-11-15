Farm leaders and labour unions put up united front at mazdoor kisan panchayat

Farmer leaders and labour unions put up a united front at the Mazdoor Kisan panchayat held near Mini Secretariat on Sunday.

The panchayat was called by Bellsonica Auto Components India Employees Union (BACIEU) to protest against four labour codes (on wages, social security, occupational safety and industrial relations). The workers said the labour codes were anti-worker and would take away their right to protest while promoting a ‘hire and fire’ regime.

The leaders of Samyuktu Kisan Morcha (SKM) appealed to the labour unions to join the farmers at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders on November 26 on the completion of one year of the agitation.

Addressing the labour unions, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Ekta (Ugrahan), said the same regime which had brought the three anti-farmer laws, had also brought in the labour codes, which would adversely affect labourers. “This government is working for the benefit of corporates. To take on the government and fight for our rights, we will have to set aside our differences and unite. The mazdoor and kisan need to stand together. The fight is long but it is the right fight.”

Krantikari Kisan Union President Dr Darshan Pal, too called on the labour unions to come together to fight the ‘fascist forces’. “This [farmers] agitation has come so far because unions from several states came together and united. This is a movement of people of the whole country. The day is not far when all unions come together to embark on a new era to challenge the might of corporates.”

Jasbir Singh, general secretary of BACIEU, said, that the government had been working for the interests of the capitalists. “The three farm laws and four labour codes are a conspiracy to ruin farmers and enslave the workers and labourers,” he said.