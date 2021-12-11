‘They will remember our parade home for years to come’

Beds are stacked on the trolley of a bright blue tractor, the engine sputters to life and Punjabi music flows out of loudspeakers, its beats drowning out last-minute farewells, as a group of farmers break away from the huddle and get on to the tractor, leaving the Singhu border one last time on Saturday morning.

Over one year ago, these farmers from Punjab’s Patiala district left their homes in a rage. They return on Saturday with a feeling of victory, with the farm laws repealed by the government.

People celebrate as farmers return home on Saturday (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) People celebrate as farmers return home on Saturday (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Govinder Singh (54), a former ASI posted in the BSF, stands awestruck, almost continuously for over five hours, unmindful of the cold wind, gazing at the kaleidoscope of colours that greet his tractor as it moves through a sea of people decked up in glimmering dresses in hues red, green and pink, showering him and the others with flowers.

Govinder says he has never before attended a parade in his life. “In fact, on Republic Day, my tractor was stopped by police during the farmers’ rally. Today I am finally part of a parade. I think they will remember this parade for years to come,” he says.

The farmers victory parade from #Singhu to Punjab. pic.twitter.com/i5HnnUSAwi — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) December 11, 2021

The farmers are marching in this parade to the beat of giant drums that keep up vigorously with the bhangra music from loudspeakers. Someone keeps breaking into a dance, adding to the sense of carnival on their journey home to Punjab.

At Sonipat toll plaza, non-functional like the others since the protest began, Lakhvinder Singh (39) leads his 14-year-old son Harmeet Singh away from the tractors for a spot of bhangra. With Lakhvinder away, Harmeet not just worked on the family’s 4-bigha farm but also learnt how to drive the tractor. “His education suffered. He had to work hard as I came to the Sindhu border protest by rotation. But he has become a man and I am proud of him,” says Lakhvinder.

The scene at the Panipat toll plaza is even more joyous, with bigger crowds, bright lights and teenagers singing along to Punjabi rap. Volunteers swamp the tractors carrying trays of ladoos and kheer, insisting the farmers take them.

A wedding procession makes a halt and tells their band to play for the farmers.

Gurnam Singh (56), who has spent a lifetime on his wheat farm, says he discovered the new Punjabi music during his stint at the Singhu border. As the tractor crawls at one point, he leaps out and rushes towards a car, pleading with the occupant to come out and dance with him. The occupant, it turns out, is Kanwar Grewal, who penned songs for the farmer’s protest.

Minutes later, others have spotted Grewal, and teenagers surround him seeking selfies. Grewal not just obliges but also climbs onto a tractor for a light dance, with the crowd mimicking his moves. “He (Kanwar) sat in protest with us. It was thanks to these musicians that the youth stayed glued to our protest,” Gurnam says.

By evening, Kurukshetra’s night sky is lit with bright firecrackers, set off in the various langars for the farmers. Volunteers wearing turbans in bright red and pink dance before the tractors and fling petals and bananas onto the trolleys.

His feet swollen, Ruldu Singh (65) is not able to resist when a group of children urge him to join the dance, though he has to break away after a few minutes. “The last time I danced was at my son’s wedding. I don’t usually dance, but today is different,” he said.