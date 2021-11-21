Farm fires down, Delhi air still ‘very poor’

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, when the contribution of stubble burning to PM 2.5 levels in Delhi was “negligible,” according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

The AQI, as a 24-hour average, was 374, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin. This is only marginally better than the 380 recorded on Friday. Local wind speed remains low resulting in poor dispersion of pollutants.

From Sunday to Tuesday, strong local winds are likely to help with the dispersion of pollutants, the SAFAR forecast indicates. Winds coming from the north or northwest during this period are also likely to help with flushing out local pollutants.

The farm fire count Saturday, according to the SAFAR system, was 752. The fire count peaked at a figure of around 5,450 on November 8. After a count of 5,317 on November 10, the count fell to 3,125 on November 15; 2,643 on November 17; and to 773 on November 18.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM 2.5 levels has also been declining. It stood at 48% on November 7, fell to about 27% on November 9, and climbed up again to about 35% on November 12. The share fell to around 12% on November 14, 10% on November 15, and 2% on November 18. On Saturday, the figure stood at 5%.

Meanwhile, the spraying of the PUSA decomposer, which was meant to prevent stubble burning within Delhi and help decompose crop residue, has not been completed yet. Of around 4,300 acres, for which applications were received, around 3,800 acres have been covered so far, said A P Saini, Joint Director, Agriculture. The remaining area is likely to be covered over the next two days, he said.

An agriculture (extension) officer in North Delhi said that around 30 to 40 acres that were remaining would be covered in the next two days. Fields in some parts of North Delhi, like Nangal Thakran, are still waterlogged after the rains, he said.

“Farmers in this area usually sow wheat by around November 15. This has been delayed this year due to rainfall. They are considering not sowing wheat this year and growing something else, like sunflower,” he said.