‘Farishte Dilli Ke’ Initiative: Witness to road accidents, they didn’t shy away from helping out

In September 2018, Vijay Singh (54) suffered grievous injuries after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle near Adarsh Nagar. As the driver fled, Singh lay on the road, bleeding from his arms and legs. As a crowd gathered, it was a passerby, Sunil Kumar Verma, who stopped to help Singh.

“With his help, I reached the hospital on time. I had to undergo a surgery, during which plates were inserted in my legs… I also fractured both wrists. The entire cost came to Rs 2 lakh but I was covered under the Delhi government’s accident victims scheme,” said Singh.

Singh and Verma were among many felicitated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday, during the formal launch of ‘Farishte Dilli Ke’ — a government initiative to honour good samaritans who take accident victims to hospitals.

Lauded for helping an accident victim, Verma, a retired government servant, said: “People were just standing around and did not come forward… The government has taken a wonderful initiative to motivate people.”

Similarly, East Delhi resident Rahul Gurmani’s swift action helped save the life of an autorickshaw driver who was injured after the vehicle overturned at Geeta Colony flyover last year. “People were clicking photos and making videos… I carried him on my scooter to Dr Hedgewar Hospital,” said Gurmani.

Talking about the 2012 gangrape, the CM explained the importance of such a scheme: “We still remember how the woman lost her life… she was on the road for several hours before police took her to the hospital. This scheme stresses the fact that timely aid from a passersby can help save lives.”

The CM said the government is ready to spend as much money as required to save the life of any Delhi resident, and that every resident should become a ‘farishta’ and pledge to help such victims.

“The scheme was implemented in February 2018 on a pilot basis. We wanted to understand the difficulties faced during implementation and launch the scheme in a proper way, after finding solutions…

“People had lost their faith in the government but now they see how taxpayers’ money is being used for their welfare. Earlier, they used to feel scared before taking an accident victim to a hospital… Now, there is no such fear. The treatment cost is being borne by the government, and police is equally cordial,” he said.