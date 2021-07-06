Faridabad’s Khori village will face demolition soon, says commissioner

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) will “soon” implement the Supreme Court’s directions to “remove encroachments” in the district’s Khori village, the MCF commissioner said Tuesday.

Speaking after taking stock of the situation in Khori village — which has been on the boil as residents resist the impending demolition — MCF Commissioner Garima Mittal said, “The directions of the Honorable Supreme Court will be implemented soon in the Khori area. We have also appealed to residents to cooperate in following the directions of the court.” She did a round of the village in the morning, accompanied by police officials.

Following her visit, the Commissioner chaired a meeting with senior officials from police and the administration to ensure coordination during the demolition.

Faridabad: Police lathicharge villagers during clashes, in Khori village, in Faridabad, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (PTI) Faridabad: Police lathicharge villagers during clashes, in Khori village, in Faridabad, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (PTI)

“The Supreme Court has given directions to remove illegal encroachment from the Khori forest area. We have to abide by these directions within six weeks. Duties have already been allotted for this task, which will be carried out soon. All officials should work in full coordination,” she said at the meeting.

It was on June 7 that the Supreme Court had directed the MCF to “remove encroachments on the subject forest land without any exception”, giving the civic body six weeks to complete the task. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 27.

Following the court orders, protests have repeatedly broken out in the village, with residents clashing with police personnel. This happened most recently on June 30, when residents were stopped from holding a mahapanchayat at the Ambedkar Park in Khori village, and allegedly pelted stones at police personnel in protest. The latter finally resorted to a lathicharge “to control the situation”. An FIR had been registered against more than 400 people.

Over the last one week, residents have also started approaching police to register complaints against people who sold them the land on which they built their homes, which are now facing demolition. Police officials said a total of 25 FIRs have been registered regarding such incidents so far.