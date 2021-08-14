Faridabad woman’s murder: 31-year-old man and lover arrested

A 31-year-old security guard and a woman he was in a relationship with were arrested by Faridabad Police for allegedly killing the former’s wife earlier this month by strangling her to death.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Jitendra, also known as Jeetan and Pappi, and the woman as Bala.

“For the last 10-12 years, Jitendra had been working at a private company along with a friend. As such, he used to often visit his friend’s home and it is there where he met his wife Bala. The two had been involved with each other for the last 2-3 years,” Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, said.

However, Jitendra’s wife, Renu, had found out about their relationship and had even spoken with her uncle about the same, the police said, while adding that her relatives had tried to persuade him to give up the affair but things never changed.

“Jitendra and Renu would often get into fights and there was a lot of friction between them. They had been married since 2012,” the PRO said.

The incident, officials said, occurred on August 9 when the accused returned home at around 12.30 am and found his wife asleep. Seeing an opportunity, he strangled her to death and then returned to his office from where he called up Bala and alerted her about it.

“An FIR was registered regarding the matter on the basis of a complaint submitted by the deceased’s uncle. While Jitendra was arrested from IMT Chowk, Bala was arrested from her home,” Singh added.

“During questioning, the accused revealed that as Jitendra was frustrated with the daily fights, the two decided to kill Renu,” Singh said. He added that the accused will be produced in court and taken into police remand for further questioning.