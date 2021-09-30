Faridabad: Woman jumps into canal, rescued by cops

A police official in Faridabad dived into a canal on Wednesday to rescue a 19-year-old woman who had jumped in in an alleged suicide bid.

Around 3 pm on Wednesday, the police received information on helpline 112 that a woman had jumped into a canal from Kheri bridge with the alleged intention to end her life. An emergency response vehicle team, comprising ASI Ramchand, constable Ravinder and constable Sandeep, which was stationed nearby, rushed to the spot.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad Police, said, “Constable Ravinder jumped into the 20-feet canal and pulled her out. The woman was given first aid treatment and taken to Kheri Pul police station.”

In her subsequent statement, the woman said she got married four months ago.

“She said that she had an argument at home, following which she decided to end her life. Her parents were informed and called to the police station. The woman was counselled and then handed over to her family. She has not put the blame on anyone for the incident,” said Singh.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Vikas Arora praised the bravery exhibited by the police officials of the emergency response vehicle team and lauded their efforts in helping save the woman through quick action and response.

“The courage and intelligence shown by the police officials will inspire their colleagues,” he said.