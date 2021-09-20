Faridabad: Woman pushes thief off motorcycle to foil snatching bid, rewarded with Rs 5,000

A snatching bid was foiled in Faridabad as a woman, whom the snatcher was allegedly targeting, pushed him off his motorcycle, leading to his arrest, said the police on Sunday. Faridabad police commissioner on Sunday lauded the bravery of the woman and announced her a cash reward of Rs 5,000.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday evening when the woman, identified by the first name as Meenu, had gone to the local market in sector 31 to purchase groceries pillion-riding with her brother in a scooter. As they were returning home, a motorcycle-borne man started following them.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “she noticed that the accused had been closely following them for some time and carefully looking at her purse. She suspected that he may try to snatch her purse. When the accused’s motorcycle approached them and he made a snatching attempt, she pushed him off and held on to her purse. The accused lost balance and fell, following which he was caught by commuters and handed over to the police.”

The accused, identified as Vishal alias Nonu, was arrested and sent to the Neemka jail.

Motorcycle theft thwarted

In another case in the city on Thursday evening, Deepak, a resident of SGM Nagar, Faridabad, noticed two men taking away his motorcycle when he was on his way to a doctor. As he walked out of his house, he noticed that two men were riding away on his motorcycle.

He ran after them for a few metres and pushed at the motorcycle, following which the thieves fell from it and ran away, said the police. Deepak was also rewarded with Rs 5,000 for his act of bravery and alertness by Faridabad police commissioner Vikas Arora.