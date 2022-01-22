Faridabad: Woman booked for killing father-in-law to usurp his property

The Faridabad police on Friday booked a woman for allegedly murdering her father-in-law over a property-related dispute. The woman and an unidentified associate allegedly conspired to murder the man to usurp his property, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Thursday night when the victim, Bharat Singh Bhati, a resident of New Friends Colony in Ballabgarh, and his wife Jashoda Bhati were asleep in their room. The accused Gita is missing, said the police.

In the police complaint, Jashoda Bhati said that when she was woken up by a neighbour on Friday at 6.30 am to fill water, her husband was lying dead with blood dripping from his neck. “On Thursday night, after attending a prayer meeting to commemorate the death of a family member, my husband and I ate a meal cooked by my daughter-in-law Gita and went to sleep. In the morning, we were unable to locate Gita and she has been missing. I suspect that she conspired with a friend to murder my husband. In the past, she had threatened him and pressured him to transfer the house either in her name or her children,” she said in the FIR.

A family member allegedly saw an associate of Gita enter the house on the night of the incident, said the police.

“The complainant has stated that the accused Gita had arranged for a gun and given it to an associate to carry out the murder. We have initiated a probe. Prima facie, it appears that the victim was shot in his sleep. The accused may have mixed sleeping pills in his food the previous night. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem. We have also sent viscera samples to the forensic science laboratory.”

The police said an FIR was registered against Gita under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc with intent to commit an offence) and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Ballabgarh city police station on Friday.