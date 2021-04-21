Faridabad: Woman arrested for planting cannabis in husband’s auto rickshaw

The woman went to Delhi and bought cannabis from a man named Pawan, the police said.

A woman in Faridabad has been arrested for allegedly planting cannabis in her husband’s auto rickshaw to get him arrested. The woman suspected him to have an affair and allegedly wanted to take revenge.

According to police, the woman is a resident of SGM Nagar and hails from Uttar Pradesh. Her husband is an auto rickshaw driver.

“Her husband used to often return home late at night, and sometimes would not return at night altogether because of which the woman began suspecting him. The couple had been getting into a lot of fights over this recently and, to take revenge against him, she decided to trap him in a police case and get him arrested,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“The woman went to Delhi and bought cannabis from a man named Pawan, which she placed in her husband’s auto rickshaw. She then tipped off police regarding the drugs,” he said.

Based on the information provided by the woman, police arrested the man with the drugs. During the investigation, however, her involvement emerged in the matter.

“The woman has been arrested by police and 700 grams of cannabis seized. An FIR has been registered against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the SGM Nagar police station,” said PRO Singh.

“She has been produced in court and sent to prison. Investigations are underway to track down and nab Pawan, from whom she had purchased the drugs,” he said.