Faridabad: Woman arrested for conspiracy in father-in-law’s murder

A week after a 50-year-old man was shot dead in Faridabad, police arrested his daughter-in-law for allegedly conspiring to murder him to usurp his property. Cops said the accused had planned the murder and paid Rs 4,000 to a male friend to arrange a gun and sleeping pills.

Bharat Singh was found dead at his house in New Friends Colony, Ballabgarh on the morning of January 21. His wife Jashoda Bhati had filed a complaint stating that when she woke up, she found him dead with blood dripping from his neck. Their daughter-in-law Geeta had been absconding since the incident.

Crime Branch, DLF arrested Geeta from Badarpur border on Thursday. Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said Geeta and her friend, identified as Dalip alias Sandy alias Kalia, conspired to murder Singh to take over his property.

“Dalip has a criminal history and is accused in several cases, including murder. Geeta has been acquainted with him for the past six years and had also filed bail for him when he was arrested earlier. The accused had been pressuring the victim to transfer his property in her name, but he had refused to do so on multiple occasions. So they hatched a plan to eliminate him,” he said.

The police said Geeta had paid Rs 4,000 to Dalip to purchase a country-made gun, two cartridges and sleeping pills. On the night of the incident, she added sleeping pills to the food and served it to her father-in-law and his wife. A few hours later, she opened the main door of the house and let in Dalip, who then shot Singh dead.

“After murdering him, Geeta and Dalip had been living in a rented room near Badarpur. Dalip is on the run and crime teams are conducting raids to arrest him,” Sube Singh said.

The police said Geeta was produced before a district court and remanded in police custody for a day. One live round was recovered from her possession.