scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Faridabad: Using morphed pictures, truck driver blackmailed 85 women, arrested

The truck driver was arrested four months after the police launched an investigation and conducted raids at several locations.

The police identified the accused as Ganesh Singh, a native of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and said that he was caught four months after they began investigation.

The Faridabad police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old truck driver from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh for allegedly blackmailing 85 women by sending them their morphed photos, superimposed with pornographic content, and threatening to circulate them online.

The police identified the accused as Ganesh Singh, a native of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and said that he was caught four months after they began investigation.

On May 6 this year, a woman filed a complaint saying she had received her own morphed photo that had been superimposed with pornographic content on WhatsApp from an unknown number. The accused allegedly threatened the victim that he would circulate her photos online if she blocked him. The woman informed her husband and later filed a police complaint. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and a probe was initiated.

According to the police, the accused had created several social media accounts and used to download profile pictures of women from Facebook and other social media platforms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

“He would edit and morph their pictures and superimpose them on pornographic images and videos. The accused would then contact these women on Facebook messenger and send them their morphed photos,” Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson, said. “He would blackmail them to elicit sexual favours. He asked them to send their nude pictures and threatened to circulate the morphed pictures if they refused to do so. Several women gave in to his demands out of fear,” Singh added.

Police said many victims did not report him to the police due to his threat of releasing doctored pictures on social media.

“Several victims told the police that they were scared and had even contemplated suicide due to his behaviour. From the phone of the accused, 485 obscene videos, which he allegedly used to blackmail women, were recovered. He claimed that he had found a SIM card at a dhaba in Rajasthan and used it to contact women. Interrogation has found that he had blackmailed at least 85 women using this modus operandi,” said Singh.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Police said a team was formed to track down the accused and raids were conducted in Ajmer, Jaipur, Nagaur, Kishangarh, Rupangarh, Dausa, Alwar and Bharatpur. “The accused would manage to escape each time. He was finally arrested after four months on Monday. The accused will be produced in a court and taken on remand,” said Singh.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:13:25 am
Next Story

Bill Gates: Technological innovation would help solve hunger

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Premium
J&K sub-inspector recruitment scam: CBI searches at 33 locations

J&K sub-inspector recruitment scam: CBI searches at 33 locations

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Kolkata: Despite cops’ no, BJP says its march to Nabanna is on

Kolkata: Despite cops’ no, BJP says its march to Nabanna is on

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement