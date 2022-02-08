scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Faridabad: Two held for posting misleading content on ‘cow slaughtering’

The accused uploaded videos claiming that the remains of dead cows were lying in Surajkund, the police said. Probe revealed improper disposal of animal carcasses by a contractor who was assigned the task.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
February 8, 2022 1:25:40 pm
ghaziabad cow slaughterThe police said strict action would be taken against those spreading misinformation on social media. (Express File)

Faridabad police arrested two people for allegedly posting inflammatory and misleading content on social media related to alleged cow slaughtering in the district.

The accused, identified as Delhi resident Kamal Tanwar and Palwal-based Yogesh, who runs a YouTube channel, were arrested on Monday, the police said. The two uploaded videos on social media claiming that the remains of dead cows were lying in hills in Surajkund area, allegedly to incite religious sentiments, cops said.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said investigation revealed that the incident was related to improper disposal of the remains of dead animals by a contractor who had won the municipal authority’s tender for removing animal carcasses in the district. “An FIR was registered against the contractor and he was subsequently arrested,” said Singh.

The police said the probe found that the allegations of cow slaughter, circulated on social media channels, were baseless. An FIR was filed against four people for posting inflammatory content on February 4 on a complaint by the social media monitoring team of the Faridabad police’s cyber crime cell.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religious beliefs).

“Some people on social media have incited sentiments by sharing misinformation on their YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handles. Two accused have been arrested and efforts are on to trace two other accused,” Singh said in a statement.

The police said strict action would be taken against those spreading misinformation on social media.

