Faridabad traces Azadpur visitors using call records

Many cases have been linked to Azadpur Mandi. Many cases have been linked to Azadpur Mandi.

With Azadpur Mandi emerging as a hotspot of coronavirus cases in the last few weeks, the Faridabad Health Department has adopted a new method of tracing people who may have visited the market — through their call logs.

According to officials, although every person entering the district is being screened since the start of this month, following the sealing of the borders on May 1, this is an additional measure taken to trace anyone who may have travelled to the hotspot recently.

“We were screening everyone, and testing those who had been in contact with people from Azadpur vegetable market. We have now started to also identify people who had gone there in the last few days through their mobile data, so we can get them tested,” said Deputy Commissioner Yashpal.

“We are continuously telling people who may have been to the market to come forward so we can test them,” he said.

Officials said that “more than 25” samples have been collected through this means so far, of which one was among the six samples that returned positive in the district on Saturday.

“Of the six new cases today, five are first contacts of two people who had earlier tested positive, and one is a new case of a person who was identified and tested on the basis of his mobile location due to his recent visit to Delhi,” said Yashpal.

Reassuring that call logs were being used only to trace those related to the Azadpur Mandi as of now, and not every person coming from Delhi, he said, “More results of people who visited Delhi in the recent past and have been identified through their call logs, are awaited.”

Meanwhile, five workers tested positive for coronavirus at Azadpuri Mandi, which has already seen 18 traders contracting the virus over the past few weeks. The fresh cases came a few days after 32 samples were collected through two medical camps set up at the mohalla clinics at the vegetable and fruit markets on May 1.

With Ananya Tiwari

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.