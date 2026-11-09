The Faridabad Police has arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly running an interstate extortion racket, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly targeted men on Tinder, a dating app, drugged them at hotels, and threatened them with false rape cases, officers said.

The Crime Branch unit from Badkhal, led by Inspector Anil Chhiller, made the arrests under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Jaiveer Rathi and ACP (Crime) Aman Yadav.

Investigators said the two women operated a coordinated racket primarily targeting affluent men. The accused sent friendship requests on Tinder and allegedly persuaded the victims to meet them at hotels.