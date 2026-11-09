Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers so... Read More
- Tags:
- extortion case
- Faridabad
- Tinder
The Faridabad Police has arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly running an interstate extortion racket, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly targeted men on Tinder, a dating app, drugged them at hotels, and threatened them with false rape cases, officers said.
The Crime Branch unit from Badkhal, led by Inspector Anil Chhiller, made the arrests under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Jaiveer Rathi and ACP (Crime) Aman Yadav.
Investigators said the two women operated a coordinated racket primarily targeting affluent men. The accused sent friendship requests on Tinder and allegedly persuaded the victims to meet them at hotels.
“The women allegedly spiked the victims’ drinks with sedatives at the hotels. Once the men lost consciousness, the duo robbed them of cash and valuables before fleeing the scene. They would allegedly then start extorting the men by threatening to lodge rape complaints against them at local police stations. They used the victims’ fear of criminal proceedings and social stigma to demand substantial sums of money from them”, Faridabad Police spokesperson SI Yashpal Yadav said.
Initial questioning revealed that the accused also operated outside Haryana, police said. They have allegedly carried out similar offences across Delhi-NCR, Surat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
SI Yadav added that officers are currently questioning the women to identify others linked to the network and trace other victims.
In July 2025, the Faridabad and Gurugram police tracked down a woman who ran an elaborate honey-trap racket and apprehended her outside the Haryana State Commission for Women’s office in Panchkula. The accused, who posed as a high-profile property dealer, had extracted crores of rupees from victims by threatening to implicate them in sexual assault cases, before the Commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatia ordered her immediate arrest.
Police also busted such rackets in Gurugram. In September 2025, the Gurgaon Police arrested two women and a practicing lawyer for allegedly framing a local resident in a false rape complaint and demanding Rs 6.5 lakh to withdraw the same. The probe allegedly revealed that the syndicate had lodged multiple such complaints across the city, and filed closure reports only after settlements were negotiated.
In December 2022, the Gurugram Police had arrested Delhi-based social media influencer Namra Qadir for allegedly honey-trapping a businessman. Qadir had allegedly taken the victim to a party and a hotel before threatening him with a false rape complaint, eventually extorting over Rs 70 lakh in cash and luxury items.