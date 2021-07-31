Three arrested for highway loots, used modus operandi of ‘Dhoom’ movie

They were taken into six days police remand, which has since been completed, and they have been produced in court again.

Three members of a gang involved in more than 10 cases of loot in Faridabad — all executed along the highway to enable a quick escape — have been arrested.

According to officials, the accused have been identified as Vishal, Sahil, and Ruban. While Vishal and Sahil are brothers hailing from Faridabad itself, Ruban is a resident of Delhi. All three were arrested from the district’s Palla area while they were trying to carry out a loot.

“The modus operandi of these men was quite unique. It was along the lines of the movie Dhoom, the accused would carry out crimes in areas along the highway and make a plan for a quick getaway. One of the three would stay with the scooter near the spot of the crime, and would alert his accomplices if anybody was in the area. The accused had one FZ motorcycle, which has a high pickup, so they would carry out crimes and then disappear from the spot in the blink of an eye,” said Sube Singh , PRO of Faridabad Police.

“The accused would adopt many means to make vehicles on the road stop, from telling drivers their tyres were punctured, to sprinkling oil on the windshield of their vehicle. When the vehicles would stop, they would loot the occupants and flee,” he said.

Police said that a week ago, the accused were looking to commit a crime when police received a tip-off following which they were arrested. They were taken into six days police remand, which has since been completed, and they have been produced in court again and remanded in judicial custody.

“The accused were questioned during the police remand period, during which items that they stole in 11 incidents of loot previously were also retrieved from them. These include eight laptops, Rs 80,000 in cash, an FZ motorcycle, and one scooter,” said the PRO.