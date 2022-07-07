Faridabad teen suicide: Mother alleges laxity in police probe

More than four months after a 16-year-old student of a private school in Faridabad died by suicide with a police complaint by his mother alleging that he was harassed over his sexuality and the school ignored her complaint, the boy’s mother Wednesday alleged laxity in the police probe saying that police was delaying the investigation and was yet to file a chargesheet in the case. Police, however, said the probe was ongoing and denied allegations.

“I have been running pillar to post for the past four months trying to expedite the investigation. My son was subjected to prolonged bullying and sexual harassment. He was blindfolded, stripped and sexually assaulted multiple times in the school washroom. Despite sharing evidence, police have not added sections of POCSO or made any more arrests,” said the boy’s mother, who worked as a teacher in the art department of the same school.

She said that after the incident, she was ‘relieved from services’ till further orders. “I do not know what ‘relieved’ means. I have sought clarity from the school and I am yet to receive a response. After my son’s death, I had taken leave for a few days. In March, I received an email from the school which said that the academic coordinator, who is an accused, has been relieved from duties from the school to facilitate a fair investigation/enquiry and it would be appropriate therefore to relieve me as well. It further stated that it was imperative to uphold a positive environment for all students at school, with fullest peace and harmony in place as well, for effective enquiry,” she added.

The school principal said that the student’s mother and the academic coordinator both had been relieved from duties pending the investigation. “The student’s mother has not been terminated. She is being paid salary and continues to be on the school’s payroll,” said the principal.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “The SIT formed to investigate the case is gathering evidence and recording statements. The chargesheet is yet to be filed. The probe is ongoing and action shall be taken accordingly.”

On February 24, the boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 17th floor of his society in Faridabad. Police had found a purported suicide note, wherein the student had blamed his school and higher authorities. On the complaint of his mother, a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 had been registered against the school’s academic headmistress and the school administration.

On February 27, police had arrested the academic headmistress in the case. She was later granted bail by a district court.

In the police complaint, the boy’s mother had said that a year ago, her son had confided in her that some boys in school had harassed him over his sexuality and she had filed several complaints to the school authorities, who she had alleged, had not taken any action.

“I had filed several complaints to the school authorities but no action was taken by them. My son was depressed and his treatment was going on from Delhi. He had science exam at school and since he suffered from dyslexia, he was unable to solve numerical problems. He sought help from the headmistress but she rebuked him and accused him of taking advantage of his condition…” the boy’s mother had said in the police complaint.