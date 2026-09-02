‘Made to stand for 4 hours’: Faridabad teen ‘dies by suicide’ at school

The teen's father alleged she was made to stand outside the classroom for nearly four hours. (Image generated using AI)

A 16-year-old student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third-floor terrace of a private school in Faridabad’s NIT area on Tuesday afternoon.

Her family has alleged that she was made to stand outside her classroom for nearly four hours, as punishment, before the incident. School authorities have denied the allegations, a police spokesperson said.

According to police officers, the incident occurred between 1-1.30 pm, around the time classes concluded for the day.

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School staff rushed the student, studying in Class XI, to a local healthcare facility, following which she was moved to the district civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival due to injuries sustained in the fall.