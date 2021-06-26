Faridabad swimming pool found operating despite Covid restrictions, FIR registered against operator

As per the latest directions issued by the administration on Monday, “swimming pools and spas” in Faridabad have to remain closed at present. (Representational image)

An FIR has been registered against the operator of a swimming pool in Faridabad that was found to be operating earlier this week despite directions by the Government of Haryana that clearly state swimming pools are not permitted to open in the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the latest directions issued by the administration on Monday, “swimming pools and spas” in Faridabad have to remain closed at present.

According to officials, they received a tip off on Thursday, around 8 pm, claiming that “some men and women are swimming in the pool, disregarding the orders issued by the administration and government”.

“Based on the tip off, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar police station, along with his team, reached the swimming pool near Malrena Bypass and found some young men and women swimming there,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

Officials said that while an FIR has been registered against the operator of the swimming pool under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Disaster Management Act, the people found swimming have been “challaned”.

“The operator of the swimming pool has been identified as Jagbir, who is absconding. Investigations are being conducted to nab him,” said PRO Singh.