Faridabad student suicide: Cops may question students

A day after the headmistress of a school in Greater Faridabad was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide, in connection with the death of a teenage student of the institution, police on Monday said they are likely to question other students during the course of investigation.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “During the investigation, school students, school authorities and the complainant (the boy’s mother), all will be questioned to verify the allegations.” A day earlier, police had said the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by his mother will also be probed.

On Friday, the boy’s mother had told The Indian Express that last March, her son was allegedly sexually harassed in the school washroom by some boys. While the principal and other school authorities have not responded to this specific allegation, the principal had Friday told the media that children “are nurtured”, “not harassed” in the school.

Another police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Some of the students, against whom allegations have been levelled, have left that school. The probe is ongoing.”

In a statement, police said that on Monday, samples of the victim’s handwriting were taken from his house and the school. “To match the handwriting in the purported suicide note, samples of writing from the boy’s diary from his house and his handwritten documents from school were sent to experts,” said Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh.

Police said they had found a suicide note on Friday in which the teenager allegedly blamed his school and “higher authorities”.

On Saturday, police had called the victim’s mother to record her statement. She had said she shared with the police repeated incidents of harassment allegedly suffered by her son at school and also named a few students. Police had said that the statement could only be partially recorded.