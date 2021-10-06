Faridabad: Six members of interstate gang arrested for job fraud

The Faridabad police have arrested six members of an interstate gang from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for allegedly conning at least 50 people by promising them jobs in multinational companies.

The accused have been identified as Tridev from West Bengal, Diwakar from Nepal and Nikhil, Abhishek, Ved Prakash and Akhilesh from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused would create a fake job portal where people could register and give contact details. The accused would then call up the victims and persuade them to register with their agency for job opportunities, the police said.

“The accused would charge a registration fee from job seekers. One of them would pose as a senior official and conduct an online interview with the victims. Using a similar modus operandi, the accused would charge a hefty sum from each candidate for training sessions, skill training and give out fake offer letters from an MNC.”

The fraud was reported when a resident of Sector 18 filed a police complaint at the cyber cell on September 13 alleging that he had been duped of Rs 1.35 lakh on the pretext of a job offer with an MNC in Mumbai, following which an FIR was registered under IPC sections and IT Act.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “The probe has found that in the last one year, transactions worth Rs 1.8 crore had been conducted through several bank accounts of the accused. The gang has conned people in several states.”

The police have recovered eight mobile phones, two laptops, Rs 33,000 cash from the accused. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody, said the police.