Faridabad: Six held for duping 200 people in insurance policy scam

The Faridabad police have arrested six people for allegedly cheating more than 200 people across several states in a cyber fraud related to insurance policies.

The accused have been identified as Ashok, Shaan, Amit, Pradeep, Tarun and Ravinder. The police said among the accused, Shaan hails from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh and others from Delhi. The Police said the accused had been operating from a call centre in Janak Puri, Delhi and added that two accomplices are on the run.

Basant Kumar, station house officer, cybercrime police station, Faridabad said that the accused used to procure data of LIC policyholders from brokers.

“After obtaining data, the accused posed as LIC agents and contacted policyholders. They explained to the policyholders details of their current policies to gain their trust. The accused then lured the victims by offering a “better” policy with “guaranteed” higher returns. The accused made false promises of better returns and extracted money on the pretext of insurance policies,” said Kumar.

The police said a probe was initiated after a Faridabad resident filed a police complaint alleging that he was duped of Rs 8.5 lakh in a policy fraud. An FIR was registered at the cybercrime police station.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police said a probe found that the accused had conned 242 people in several states using a similar modus operandi.

“Out of these 242 cases, eight were registered in Haryana. We are questioning the accused to find out the details of all these cases. The main accused are Ashok, Shaan and Amit, who hatched the plan. The other accused posed as insurance agents and called the victims over the phone to con them. The accused were produced in a district court on Monday and sent to judicial custody,” said Singh.