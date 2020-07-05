Faridabad shifts focus to people who have comorbidities

Asked about the surge, the Faridabad DC attributed it to increased movement of people during Unlock 1 and 2. (Representational) Asked about the surge, the Faridabad DC attributed it to increased movement of people during Unlock 1 and 2. (Representational)

With the number of coronavirus cases in Faridabad jumping from 360 at the end of May to over 3,700 a month later, the district administration has devised a strategy to identify people with comorbidities, protect them from infection, and provide them with immediate assistance in case they develop symptoms.

“Our experience of the last three and a half months is that healthy people are normally able to deal with the infection… the lives of those in old age are sometimes at risk. But it is people of any age, already suffering from any serious illness, whose lives are at stake,” said Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav.

The administration, earlier this month, began conducting a survey to identify persons of all ages who may be suffering from comorbidities.

According to officials, the survey was started four days ago, and more than 48,000 households have already been covered. It is expected to be completed by Friday.

“Earlier also, we had conducted a survey of persons who were over 60 years of age and suffering from comorbidities. It was found that, of 93,000 people above the age of 60 in the district, 21,000 had comorbidities. Now, this fresh survey will compile information about anyone suffering from comorbidities, irrespective of their age,” he said.

According to the health bulletin released by the Haryana government Friday, 87 people have died in Faridabad after testing positive for coronavirus. Of these, 58 had comorbidities.

June saw 3,371 new cases — 90% of the total — with 69 people dying. In July, almost 500 cases of coronavirus have already emerged, with 10 more people dying.

“This increase is happening all over the state, country, and the world, because economies have been opened… Faridabad specifically has a lot of interaction with Delhi, which has a lot of coronavirus cases, but our internal movement is also a lot,” said Yadav.

“At the same time, we have also increased the number of tests, which has led to more cases emerging,” he said.

Yadav said the district is well equipped to deal with the infection, and dismissed all rumours of another lockdown in the district.

