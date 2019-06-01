Faridabad ‘sexual assault’ case: Professor held

Fifteen days after an FIR was registered against three staff members of a Faridabad college for allegedly sexually harassing students “with the temptation of passing in papers”, police have arrested an associate professor named in the case. A peon and a laboratory technician were arrested days ago.

Advertising

“The accused surrendered before the district court civil judge Sakshi Saini Friday, and was taken into custody by the women’s police station personnel for further questioning. All the accused mentioned in the FIR so far have now been arrested. Action will be taken if anyone else is also found to be involved,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

Police said the matter came to light on May 16, when two newspapers published stories about letters by a student to the principal of the college, alleging ongoing sexual harassment.

In the letter, she had claimed if students resisted the advances of the three accused, they would threaten to “ruin” their papers by crossing out answers. Taking cognisance of the case, police registered an FIR at the Sector 16 Women’s Police Station, and the victim herself gave her statement in the days that followed.

The Haryana Higher Education Department had also summoned the report compiled by a five-member committee of female staff members that had been formed to probe the matter after the letters were received, and had suspended the three accused. The matter had then been handed to the State Sexual Harassment Committee for further investigation.While the peon had been arrested on May 22, the lab technician was arrested three days later on May 25.