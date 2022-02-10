Faridabad: Sex racket operating from hotel busted; 34 held

The Faridabad police on Wednesday said they had busted an alleged sex racket operating from a hotel in Faridabad and arrested 34 people, including 14 women and the hotel owner. They were produced in the district court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, said the police.

According to the police, the racket was run from Sasaram Oyo Hotel at Badkhal Chowk. The police said after receiving a tip-off, a team comprising crime branch officers from Sector 30 and policewomen was constituted and they raided the premises to arrest the accused. Most of the accused hailed from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said the police.

In a statement, Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said that the hotel had controversial links in the past also.

“Gangster Vikas Dubey had stayed at the same hotel when he was on the run after an ambush in Kanpur in July 2020,” said Singh.

The hotel owner, Narendra, is a resident of Dabua. His associate, Monu, a cab driver, acted as an agent and ferried women from Bihar for prostitution, said the police.

“With the help of an associate, Mafiza alias Summi, the cab driver used to ferry women from Bihar and he charged commission from the hotel owner. The racket had been operating for the past eight months,” said the police.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 at Old Faridabad police station.