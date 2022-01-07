Faridabad credit card fraud: Seven held for duping 187 in 21 states

Faridabad police Thursday arrested seven people, who had allegedly duped 187 people across 21 states, by pretending to be employees of a public sector bank. The Police said the gang targeted people on the pretext of extending their credit card limit and after obtaining their card details, the accused transferred money to their bank accounts. As many as 35 mobile phones, 109 SIM card, 15 ATM card Rs 22.6 lakh have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The Police said the scam was reported when a resident of Faridabad, Manoj Kumar, filed a police complaint alleging that he was duped of Rs 1.57 lakh by the accused using the same modus operandi.

The accused have been identified as Sonveer alias Sonu, Rahul of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Aman of Etawah in UP, Shakti Mishra of Bihar, Subhan of Farukhabad, UP and Abdullah, and Pankaj, both from Delhi.

Basant Kumar, SHO, cyber police station, Faridabad police, said, “The accused used to procure contact information of customers of the bank and credit card data from Just Dial and other third parties. They used a customized app to make calls pretending to be from State Bank of India’s customer care. “The accused used to obtain card number, CVV, expiry date information and OTP by offering to transfer a customer’s credit card limit on to a new card and then use the information to transfer money,” said Kumar.

Police said probe by the cyber cell has found that the gang had made transactions of over Rs 1.25 crore in 17 bank accounts.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “So far, probe has revealed that the gang had duped over 187 people including 50 in Telangana, 41 in UP, 21 in Haryana, 21 in Delhi and 12 in Maharashtra and several others in other states. We have informed the respective police in these states and are conducting the probe.”