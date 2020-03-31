Faridabad sees fifth coronavirus case: Man who runs shop in Delhi tests positive

Police personnel stop commuters in Faridabad amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo) Police personnel stop commuters in Faridabad amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Faridabad Tuesday, with officials saying the man is a resident of the district but runs a shop in Delhi. This is the fifth case to emerge in Faridabad.

“He had been in touch with someone in Delhi who tested positive for coronavirus, after which he also gave his sample for testing in Safdarjung Hospital. The report has come positive today,” a spokesperson of the district administration said.

“Seven of his contacts – including 3 people in his house and 3 at his shop – have been traced and quarantined, and he has been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital in the isolation ward,” he said.

Of the five people who have tested positive in Faridabad, one person – a woman who had recently returned from Spain and was the first person in the district to test positive – has recovered and has been discharged. The rest are undergoing treatment.

In Gurgaon, meanwhile, for the seventh day in a row, no new cases have emerged. The count of total cases in the district remains 10.

“In Gurgaon, Coronavirus is still under control. A total of 10 people have tested positive in the district so far, of which six have recovered and only four remain under treatment,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

According to the health bulletin released by the Haryana health department Tuesday afternoon, a total of 25 people in the state have tested positive so far, of which 17 are “active COVID-19 patients” and 8 have been discharged.

A total of 782 samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 541 have returned negative while results of 218 are awaited.

