Faridabad: Scrap dealer held for black marketing oxygen cylinders

Faridabad Police arrested a scrap dealer for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders, as Covid cases in the city continue to surge and demand for cylinders remains high.

Police said the accused, Salim, is a resident of Faridabad’s Badkal area. He was arrested on the basis of a tip-off claiming he was involved in selling oxygen cylinders for Rs 40,000 and would be passing through Surajkund on Friday.

“A police team set up a checkpoint in the area. The accused was eventually arrested while trying to pass through the area in an autorickshaw,” said Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh, adding that two oxygen cylinders, medicine, and an auto have been seized.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the IPC at Surajkund police station.

“During questioning, the accused revealed he is a scrap dealer and, during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, as the demand for oxygen cylinders increased, he started trying to sell these at a high price to earn a profit,” Singh said.

“The accused has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway,” he added.

The incident comes ten days after an AC mechanic was arrested for the same crime, after it was found that he was illegally selling oxygen cylinders worth Rs 6,000-8,000 for Rs 45,000.

The demand for oxygen has seen a rise amid a surge in Covid cases, with Faridabad authorities supplying over 100 cylinders to patients requiring oxygen at home on a daily basis.

On Friday itself, 180 cylinders were delivered at the homes of patients, said officials.