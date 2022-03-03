Faridabad schoolboy suicide: SIT formed

Six days after a 16-year-old student of a private school in Greater Faridabad died by suicide, with a police complaint by his mother alleging he was harassed over his sexuality and the school ignored her complaint, Faridabad police on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case.

The four-member SIT will be headed by ACP Central Satyapal Yadav. BPTP police station SHO, an officer from the women police station and an assistant sub inspector from BPTP police station will be part of the SIT.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “Child welfare committee officials will also provide assistance to the SIT during the course of investigation. The SIT will work on the basis of scientific aspects and accordingly gather evidence.”

On February 24, the student of a private school in Greater Faridabad had died by suicide. In a purported suicide note recovered by the police, he had blamed his school and higher authorities. On the complaint of the boy’s mother, the police had registered a case of abetment of suicide under section 306 of Indian Penal Code against the headmistress and school administration. On Sunday, the headmistress was arrested and sent to judicial custody. On Monday, police had said that they are likely to question other students during the probe.