Faridabad schoolboy suicide: ‘No specific incident of harassment pointed out’ against headmistress, says court

A district court in Faridabad Monday granted bail to the headmistress of private school in connection with the suicide of a 16-year-old student.

Sessions Judge YS Rathor, in his order granting bail to the applicant, said that “no useful purpose shall be served by detaining the applicant in custody” and that “no specific incident of harassment has been pointed out”.

The student had committed suicide on February 25 by jumping off his residential building in Faridabad, with a police complaint by his mother alleging that he was harassed over his sexuality and the school ignored her complaint.

In a purported suicide note recovered by the police, the student had blamed his school and higher authorities. On the complaint of the boy’s mother, the police had registered a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 against the headmistress and school administration. On Sunday, the headmistress was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

She was granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount.

As part of bail conditions, she has been directed to make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case and not leave India without the permission of the court.

The court noted that though in the FIR it has been alleged that the applicant scolded the student when he appeared for a science examination, “this fact is not mentioned in the suicide note”.

The court also stated that after going through the contents of CCTV footage, the “prosecution has admitted that the applicant had not entered the examination hall on that day, and as such applicant had not met deceased in the examination hall on that day and there is thus no possibility of her scolding the deceased in the examination hall”.

“Besides this, during the last two years, when the deceased was enrolled in the senior wing headed by the applicant, he came to school for around 20 days only out of which he appeared in the examination for about 14-15 days and attended the classes for the remaining days,” the court said.

The court also observed that the mother of the child had “written various emails to the school authorities expressing her gratitude for taking care of the deceased and she also expressed gratitude towards the applicant in one of the emails. She has also referred the suicidal tendency of the deceased in the email”.