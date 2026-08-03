Faridabad school teacher dragged out of classroom, stabbed 20 times by stalker, dies

Amit will be produced before a court on Tuesday to seek remand for further investigation and scene reconstruction. (Express photo)

A teacher in Faridabad died after she was dragged out of a classroom and allegedly stabbed at least 20 times by a masked man inside a private school in Sikrona on Monday morning, police said, adding that the accused was arrested within two hours.

Identified as Sandhya (30), the teacher worked at the Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Faridabad’s Sikrona, said officers. Sandhya succumbed to multiple stab wounds after being attacked by the accused, identified as Amit, a resident of nearby Kot village.

According to the police, the incident took place during school hours on Monday when the masked assailant entered the school premises, and allegedly inflicted nearly 20 knife blows before fleeing the spot. Following the assault, the victim’s husband, Vikas, lodged a complaint at the Sector 58 police station, and a murder case was registered.