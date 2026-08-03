Faridabad school teacher dragged out of classroom, stabbed 20 times by stalker, dies

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A teacher in Faridabad died after she was dragged out of a classroom and allegedly stabbed at least 20 times by a masked man inside a private school in Sikrona on Monday morning, police said, adding that the accused was arrested within two hours.
Identified as Sandhya (30), the teacher worked at the Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Faridabad’s Sikrona, said officers. Sandhya succumbed to multiple stab wounds after being attacked by the accused, identified as Amit, a resident of nearby Kot village.
According to the police, the incident took place during school hours on Monday when the masked assailant entered the school premises, and allegedly inflicted nearly 20 knife blows before fleeing the spot. Following the assault, the victim’s husband, Vikas, lodged a complaint at the Sector 58 police station, and a murder case was registered.
CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused reaching the school at 9:40 am Monday, dragging her out of a classroom and stabbing her multiple times, police said.
A staffer, Tejpa, tried to intervene but had to walk away after he allegedly brandished the knife at him, the officer said.
Accused stalked teacher after she cut ties: Cops
Police said that preliminary questioning revealed that Amit had known the teacher for nearly two years, since the time she taught at a private school in his village.
While the two initially maintained communication, the victim had recently severed all ties with the accused and asked him to stop pursuing her, an officer said.
“The victim explicitly asked the accused to stop following her and warned him of legal action if he continued to harass her. Agitated by her refusal to talk to him, the accused planned the attack,”the officer said.
On Monday morning, the suspect reached school carrying a knife, cornered the teacher inside the building, and attacked her before escaping, police said.
Subsequently, Faridabad Police mobilised crime branch units and local intelligence networks, officers said. A specialised team from the Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad (AVTS) Sikrona leveraged technical surveillance and led to track down the suspect, police said.
“Our team acted swiftly on technical inputs and human intelligence. The suspect was traced and nabbed from the area within two hours of the crime being reported,” the officer added.
Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime. Amit will be produced before a court on Tuesday to seek remand for further investigation and scene reconstruction.
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