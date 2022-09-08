scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Faridabad: ‘Run over’ by school bus while getting off, four-year-old dies

An FIR was registered against the bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chhainsa Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Gunjan, a resident of Chhainsa village in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh.

A four-year-old girl was killed after she allegedly came under her school bus while being dropped off near her house in Faridabad Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, police added.

According to police, the incident took place around 2 pm on Narhavli road in Chhainsa.

The girl’s family said that she was a nursery student at a private school in the village.

“My sister-in-law had gone to pick her up from the drop-off point near our house in the village. As Gunjan got off the school bus, the bus driver immediately drove the bus without looking around. She was hit and crushed underneath the front tyre of the bus and killed on the spot,” said the girl’s uncle Mohan in the police complaint.

The girl’s family said that the bus driver escaped after the incident.

“I was on duty when a family member informed me of the incident…we had got her [Gunjan] admitted to the school this year. The incident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver,” Mohan told the media.

“We don’t know if a conductor was present in the bus. The conductor or a helper is supposed to help the children get off the bus and ensure they are handed over to their parents. It is their job to ensure the safety of children. Had the driver/conductor followed norms then this mishap would not have occurred,” he added.

Mohan said strict action should be taken so that no other family has to suffer a tragic loss like this.

Mohan further said the deceased girl’s father, who works at a medical clinic, has been undergoing treatment for an illness in Delhi.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter.

“As per preliminary information, the girl was run over and came under the front tyre of the bus after she got off the school bus. A conductor was in the bus but the exact circumstances of the incident are not clear and are being examined,” said Surender, SHO, Chhainsa Police Station.

“We have registered a case against the bus driver on the complaint of the girl’s family. The driver is yet to be arrested,” he added.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 09:59:38 am
