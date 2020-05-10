Faridabad reports third Covid-19 death

Faridabad recorded its third coronavirus death last night, with a 72-year-old woman, who had tested positive on May 6, succumbing to the infection. (File photo) Faridabad recorded its third coronavirus death last night, with a 72-year-old woman, who had tested positive on May 6, succumbing to the infection. (File photo)

Faridabad reported its third coronavirus death last night, with a 72-year-old woman, who had tested positive on May 6, succumbing to the infection.

According to officials, the lady, a resident of Sector 28, had visited the Metro Hospital in Faridabad around two weeks ago after she developed urinary tract infection. Although she had been treated and “improved partially”, she developed constipation, cough, and fever around 5 days ago, following which she was admitted to Sarvodaya Hospital on May 5.

“She complained of breathlessness on the same day, and was shifted on the ventilator, with her covid-19 sample being sent for testing. It returned positive on May 6, after which she was shifted to the ESI Medical College,” said Yashpal, Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad.

Officials said that, although her condition was stable for the two days that followed, until May 8, it then suddenly deteriorated. At around 8.30 pm on Saturday, she had a “cardio-respiratory arrest”.

“CPR was given immediately and all life saving drugs were also given but, despite best efforts, she could not be revived and died at 9 pm. The patient was a known diabetic and had been undergoing treatment for the last 3 months. She also had a travel history of Delhi prior to the lockdown for treatment of Herpes,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

“Although she was found positive for covid-19, but the cause of death was multiple ailments and comorbid conditions,” he said.

The first covid-19 death in the district had been reported on April 30, that of a 68-year-old man whose treatment, officials said, was complicated by the fact that he was suffering from hypertension, sugar, and severe respiratory issues. The second death was of a 55-year-old security guard who hailed from Bihar and tested positive on May 3. He had succumbed to the infection the following day.

Faridabad has so far recorded 95 cases of coronavirus, of which 55 people have recovered and discharged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.