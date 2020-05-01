Faridabad records first corona death

Gurgaon also saw three new cases, with two more paramedical staff at Medanta Hospital testing positive, as well as a woman residing in Om Nagar. Gurgaon also saw three new cases, with two more paramedical staff at Medanta Hospital testing positive, as well as a woman residing in Om Nagar.

Faridabad recorded its first COVID-19 death – a 68-year-old man who died Tuesday night and whose samples returned positive on Thursday.

“The patient was admitted to a private hospital on April 27, which sent his samples for testing to a private lab. The results returned positive. The patient was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and severe respiratory issues, which complicated his treatment. He passed away at 10.30 pm Tuesday,” said Dr Krishan Kumar, Civil Surgeon.

Faridabad has now recorded 53 cases out of which 41 patients have recovered.

“The woman had visited a hospital with a stomach ache. Her samples had been taken for testing there, which returned positive last night,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, CMO, Gurgaon.

The woman’s husband had committed suicide the same day, hanging himself from a ceiling fan at their home.

Police said no suicide note had been found and they were conducting investigations to ascertain the reason for the extreme step.

Jhajjar also recorded new cases on Thursday — with 17 people testing positive between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon alone. The district now has 25 cases.

