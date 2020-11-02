Faridabad: Protest seeking justice for woman takes a violent turn

The woman had come out of her college after appearing for an exam, when the two men tried to drag her, into a white-colored car, at gunpoint. (Video screengrab)

A protest held on Sunday to demand justice for the 20-year-old woman, who was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad allegedly by a former classmate, turned violent as around 200 protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and shops.

According to police, the incident took place while a panchayat was underway at the Dussehra ground in Faridabad. Officials said some “anti-social elements” from the crowd allegedly moved towards National Highway-2 and tried to block it.

From this crowd, 200 people allegedly resorted to pelting stones at shops and at police personnel when they tried to stop them from blocking the highway.

“Ten personnel were injured. Thirty people have been rounded up for the violence while the others are being identified,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, adding that of those apprehended, some are not residents of Faridabad.

“From those rounded up, two each are from Noida and Ghaziabad, three each are from Delhi and Palwal, one is from Gurgaon, and two from Nuh. We are trying to ascertain who sent them to Faridabad and what their motive was in pelting stones and blocking the highway,” he said.

Appealing to residents of Faridabad not to resort to violence, DCP (Ballabhgarh) Sumer Singh Yadav said, “Police will deal strictly with those who try to ruin the law and order situation; this kind of lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

Last Monday, Nikita Tomar, a third-year B.Com student, was shot dead outside her college. Three people have since been arrested for the crime, including her former classmate.

Tomar’s relatives alleged he harboured feelings for her and had been pressuring her to marry him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd