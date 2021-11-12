Faridabad: Property dealer killed over monetary dispute, two arrested

A 42-year-old property dealer was killed by four men in Jawahar Colony, Faridabad, on Wednesday night over an alleged money-related dispute. The police on Thursday night have also arrested two men in connection with the killing.

The police said that the incident took place at around 10.30 pm when the victim, Bhagat Singh, was walking to his house after purchasing milk. As he exited a lane near his house, the four accused intercepted him and started hitting him with rods and sticks.

Delhi News | Woman attacked with acid for rejecting cousin’s marriage proposal

In the police complaint, Singh’s brother, Ranjit said that he heard cries of the victim and rushed to check. “The accused were beating him up with sharp-edged objects and rods. They told me that if anyone came in between, they would kill them too. I called for help but the men managed to escape.”

Singh had suffered injuries on his head and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Sube Singh, the spokesperson of Faridabad police, said, “Two accused — Gurmeet Singh and Babu aka Nishant — were arrested from Sector 20B. Two others are on the run. As per a preliminary probe, the victim had a money-related dispute with the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood. The two who were arrested have said that the victim had borrowed money from them and had not been returning it. There had been frequent altercations in the past over the matter as well.”

An FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Saran police station on Thursday.