24 SPOs with Faridabad Police sacked for ‘irregularities’, remaining absent

Twenty four SPOs of Faridabad Police have been sacked (Representational Image)

Twenty four Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Faridabad Police have been sacked for committing “irregularities” in police duty and remaining absent for long.

According to officials from Faridabad Police, the SPOs, who were deployed at various police stations in the district, were dismissed on the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Dr Arpit Jain.

“People employed in police duty have to follow discipline and work only according to the directions of senior officials, but some employees are careless in their duties and remain missing from work for a long time,” said Dr Jain.

“All police personnel in the district must follow discipline in their duties. Those who perform well will receive recognition from higher officials while action will be taken against anyone disobeying orders. Police officers should not disregard discipline and should give their cooperation in establishing peace in society by performing their duties honestly,” he said.