24 SPOs with Faridabad Police sacked for ‘irregularities’, remaining absent

Updated: April 20, 2021 10:55:01 am
Twenty four Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Faridabad Police have been sacked for committing “irregularities” in police duty and remaining absent for long.
According to officials from Faridabad Police, the SPOs, who were deployed at various police stations in the district, were dismissed on the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Dr Arpit Jain.
“People employed in police duty have to follow discipline and work only according to the directions of senior officials, but some employees are careless in their duties and remain missing from work for a long time,” said Dr Jain.
“All police personnel in the district must follow discipline in their duties. Those who perform well will receive recognition from higher officials while action will be taken against anyone disobeying orders. Police officers should not disregard discipline and should give their cooperation in establishing peace in society by performing their duties honestly,” he said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-