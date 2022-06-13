Faridabad police register 84 cases for filing false complaints in last 4 months

The Faridabad police said they have registered 84 cases against people for filing false complaints in the past four months. The police said the cases were lodged under section 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at different police stations in the district.

The police said that 25 cases were registered in May, 19 in April, 25 in March and 15 in February.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said that police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora had given instructions to take strict action against people for filing false complaints and framing innocent people.

“Such complaints tend to mislead the police and waste the time of police personnel and the court. Legal action has been taken under section 182 of IPC after several such complaints were found after investigation,” said Singh.

The police said that on Saturday, a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to frame his business associates on false charges of kidnapping and robbery. On June 11, Naveen Kumar, who runs an automobile spare parts firm, filed a complaint at Sadar Ballabgarh police station alleging that his two business associates intercepted his car near Dayalpur the previous day, abducted him and robbed him of Rs 10 lakh.

The police said that during questioning, the statements of the complainant were found inconsistent with the sequence of events. They said that a probe found that the complainant used to purchase spare parts from his business associate. Recently, he purchased some parts but told the associate that he would pay later for the parts. His business associate had refused the terms and told him to return the goods, they said.

The police said that to take revenge for this, the complainant filed a false complaint against his associate and aide, and concocted a story that he was abducted and robbed by them.

Sube Singh that a case was registered against Kumar under section 182 of the IPC for misleading the police and giving false information.