Faridabad Police lodge FIR against Khori resident for circulating ‘fake’ video

Faridabad Police have lodged an FIR against a resident of Khori village for allegedly circulating a fake video through which rumours spread of a woman “stabbing” her two daughters to death and then killing herself because of the demolition drive.

According to police, the video had gone viral on July 16. “In the investigation conducted into this matter, it was found that some anti-social elements had circulated a fake video, which had no link with Khori village, in order to cause chaos,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

He said an FIR has been lodged regarding the matter at the Suraj Kund police station and the accused has been identified as a resident of Khori village. “The accused had made the fake video viral on social media with the intention of disturbing the law and order situation in the village and causing chaos. Faridabad Police will deal strictly with people spreading such rumours. Investigations are underway to arrest the accused in this case,” he said.

In Khori village, meanwhile, demolition work continued for the fourth day this week. Work was stopped on Friday as the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad focused on clearing construction and demolition waste.

“People also continued to sign up for rehabilitation. More than 470 people have applied for rehabilitation, as per which they will be allotted EWS flats in Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar in Faridabad,” said MCF Commissioner Garima Mittal.

The Supreme Court had, on June 7, directed the MCF to clear all “encroachments” from “subject forest land” in Khori village within six weeks. The civic body had started the work on Wednesday, a day after announcing the rehabilitation scheme it had devised for residents.

However, only those people can apply for rehabilitation who have an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, and who meet one of three conditions – the name of the head of the family is included in the voter list of the Badhkal assembly constituency as of January 1, 2021; the head of the family has identification issued by the Government of Haryana as of January 1, 2021; or any member of the family has an electricity connection issued by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN).