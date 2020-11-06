Faridabad police files chargesheet in Nikita Tomar murder case

Nikita Tomar, a third-year B.Com student, was shot dead outside her college.(Video screengrab)

Eleven days after a 20 year old woman was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad by two men, including a former classmate, police on Friday filed the chargesheet in the case in a district court.

“The chargesheet has been prepared in record time as a result of the hard work put in by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) day and night. It is 700 pages long and includes 60 witnesses,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“The chargesheet was prepared on the basis of digital, forensic, and material evidence, which, along with witness accounts, will help to ensure that the accused are given a stringent punishment soon,” he said.

The incident took place on October 26 around 4 pm, outside Aggarwal College in Ballabgarh, where the victim, Nikita Tomar, was a third-year B.Com student. Main accused Tauseef and his accomplice Rehan had allegedly accosted Tomar when she was leaving the college after giving an exam, and tried to force her into a car. The victim, however, resisted their efforts and was shot dead as she tried to escape from them.

While Tauseef, who had studied with her at a private school in Faridabad, had been arrested on Monday night, his accomplice was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Investigations revealed that Tauseef harbored one sided feelings for Tomar, and had been pressuring her to marry him. Police said he had abducted her in 2018 as well but she was rescued by police within hours. Tomar’s relatives said they had lodged an FIR regarding the matter but had dropped the case after Tauseef’s relatives begged them to do so, reassuring them that the incident would not be repeated.

Police have also arrested a third accused, Ajru, in the case, who, they said, had provided the two assailants weapon used in the crime.

