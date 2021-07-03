Faridabad Police file FIRs against 16 people who ‘fraudulently’ sold govt land to residents of Khori village

Police officials said a total of 21 FIRs have been registered so far regarding instances of government land being sold fraudulently to residents of Khori.

Faridabad police have registered FIRs against 16 people for “fraudulently” selling government land to residents of Khori village. This comes after several residents submitted complaints at the Suraj Kund police station on Friday.

Over 5,000 residential units in the village are set to be razed following a Supreme Court order issued last month to “remove all encroachments” in the Aravalli forest region in the Lakkadpur-Khori village area. Residents, however, have refused to budge despite electricity and water supply being cut off for over two weeks now.

Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, said: “The land mafia trapped innocent people and sold them government land at throwaway prices. The residents of Khori paid them money in cash but when they asked the dealers about the registry of the land, they evaded their questions.”

“It was when the Municipal Corporation started talking about demolition that residents realised they had been sold government land for which there can be no plot registry,” he said.

Police officials said a total of 21 FIRs have been registered so far regarding instances of government land being sold fraudulently to residents of Khori.

“We have started investigation in all these cases as well and will soon arrest the accused and take action. We appeal to the people of Khori village who have been cheated to come forward and register their complaints with police. Strict action will be taken against all such land mafia,” said Anshu Singla, DCP (NIT).

The Supreme Court, in an order on June 7, had directed the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) to “take all essential measures to remove encroachments on the subject forest land without any exception,” giving the civic body six weeks to complete the task.

According to a survey conducted by the MCF, 5,158 residential units in the village are facing demolition.