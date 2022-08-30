Faridabad: Police constable arrested for killing live-in partner, dumping body in canal

The Faridabad police arrested last week a constable for allegedly killing his live-in partner and dumping her body in a canal.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 27 when the accused, Ganesh Kumar, who is posted as a constable in Palwal, strangled his live-in partner, Sonam, with her stole after an argument between the two. He packed her body in a box (sandook) and dumped it in the Agra canal at Chajjun Nagar in Palwal, said police.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said a day after the alleged murder the accused informed his partner’s brother over the phone that Sonam had gone somewhere from their home after a tiff between them and that she had been missing.

“The family, along with the accused, tried searching for her but she could not be found. The woman’s family filed a missing persons’ complaint at the Bhupani police station on July 1 and a case under section Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 346 (Wrongful confinement in secret) was registered,” said Singh.

The police said the case was given to the crime branch under the supervision of the deputy commissioner of police (Central). “The police suspected the role of Ganesh in her disappearance and questioned him. During questioning, he confessed to the crime and her phone was recovered from him. He was sent to judicial custody on August 28,” said Singh.

The police said the accused is a resident of Badarpur Said village in Faridabad and was recruited into the Haryana Police in 2009.

“In 2009, he got married to a woman police personnel from government railway police and after marital discord, his wife separated from him in 2017. In 2018, he met the victim, Sonam, at a wedding in Palwal, following which they got close and started staying together in 2020. In 2021, they had a daughter but soon after, both started having frequent fights over several issues,” said Singh.

The police said the woman’s body is yet to be recovered from the canal. “A team of NDRF, SDRF along with police personnel and divers conducted a search operation in the canal to locate her body, which is yet to be recovered,” said Singh.