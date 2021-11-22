Faridabad Police arrest two men accused in snatching, attempt-to-murder cases

Faridabad Police, late on Sunday, arrested two men who are accused in several cases of theft, snatching and attempt to murder. Police said the accused have confessed to committing the crimes to support their drug addiction.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Atul alias Nepali and Sagar, were arrested while they were in the Sector 22 area to recce the place before snatching a phone.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said, “Two days ago, the accused had snatched a phone in Faridabad and were escaping on a motorcycle when some people had cornered them. They had abandoned the motorcycle and had managed to flee.”

Police added that the motorcycle had been stolen from the Dabua area. Preliminary probe revealed that in recent weeks, the accused were involved in four such incidents.

Rakesh Singh, who is in-charge of the crime branch of Sector 48, said, “Atul was arrested earlier in a snatching case and was out on bail. Sagar is also out on bail in an attempt-to-murder case. Both the accused claimed that they were addicted to drugs and took to crime to support it.”

Police added that the accused were produced before a district court on Sunday which sent them to judicial custody.